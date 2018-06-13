Michigan priest named new bishop of Salina Diocese

A Michigan priest has been named the new bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Salina.
The Rev. Msgr. Gerald Vincke, current pastor of Holy Family Parish in Grand Blanc, Michigan, was named the 12th bishop of Salina on Wednesday in Rome.
Vincke was ordained a priest in 1999 in the Diocese of Lansing. He is originally from Saginaw, Michigan. He also serves on the Presbyteral Council and the College of Consultors. In 2012 he was named Chaplain to his Holiness by Pope Benedict XVI. He was appointed a Missionary of Mercy by Pope Francis in 2016.
Vincke said in a press conference Wednesday that he has found a warm welcome in Kansas.
He grew up on a farm in Michigan and said being around “good Midwestern people” reminds him of home.
“The kindness here is unbelievable,” he said. “… I love to pray and I love to work, so I’m ready to get started here as soon as possible.”
Bishop Earl Boyea of the Diocese of Lansing said the people of Holy Family Parish will miss Vincke.
“He is a fine priest, a man of deep faith in Jesus Christ, and a gentle soul,” Boyea said in a news release. “Our loss is most sincerely their gain.”
Vincke was born in 1964, in Saginaw, Michigan, the ninth of 10 children. He received a degree in public relations and marketing from Ferris State University in Big Rapids and later completed philosophy studies at St. Thomas More College in Crestview, Kentucky, and theology studies at Athenaeum Seminary in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit.
Plans are not yet finalized for Vincke’s ordination and installation.
The position was previously held by Bishop Edward Weisenburger, who was named bishop of the Diocese of Tucson in October.
The Diocese of Salina includes about 44,000 Catholics.
Comments