Celebrations of living nativities include sometimes-uncooperative live animals

He stopped a church shooting with his hymnal

In 1988, Jerry Waddell stopped a church shooting by hurling a hymnal at the shooter who had already killed one and injured a number of others. Waddell chased down and body-slammed the shooter; others helped hold him down until police arrived. Today, he thinks churches need to take the possibility of violence seriously and is actively working to made his church more secure. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) (November 27, 2017)