Military pilgrimage to Pilsen set for Veterans Day

The 15th annual military pilgrimage to Pilsen in honor of Chaplain Emil Kapaun will be held on Veterans Day.
Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at St. John Nepumocene Church in Pilsen, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Kapaun statue on church grounds. Lunch will follow in the church hall.
The event is open to all, with a special invitation for members of the military.
Kapaun, a native of Pilsen, died in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2013 and has been declared a Servant of God by the Catholic Church.
The Vatican is reviewing the cause for Kapaun’s beatification.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
