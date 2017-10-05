‘Beer and Hymns’? Some say the practice is new and old

More Videos 0:43 Lutherans imbibe and sing in celebration at River City Brewing Co. Pause 2:20 Famous Wichita mansion opening up for tours 0:51 Annual Oktoberfest party at Whiskey Dicks 6:49 First-timer previews the Prairie Fire Marathon course 0:37 D.J. Reed gives an answer that would make Coach Bill Snyder proud 2:01 Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 1:05 Eisenhower soccer off to a strong start 1:43 K-State WR Dalton Schoen talks about upcoming Texas game 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lutherans imbibe and sing in celebration at River City Brewing Co. Members from several Lutheran churches recently gathered at River City Brewing Co. to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation with beer and hymns. (Video by Eagle correspondent Brian Hayes) Members from several Lutheran churches recently gathered at River City Brewing Co. to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation with beer and hymns. (Video by Eagle correspondent Brian Hayes) bhayes19@gmail.com

Members from several Lutheran churches recently gathered at River City Brewing Co. to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation with beer and hymns. (Video by Eagle correspondent Brian Hayes) bhayes19@gmail.com