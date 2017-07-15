Iconographer says his art is a way of ‘meeting with the divine’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Greek iconographer comes to Kansas Pause 3:07 Beatification of Father Stanley Rother documentary trailer 2:08 Ten new priests ordained into Wichita Diocese 1:56 Holy Fire arrives in Kansas 2:31 Local pastor talks about exorcism service offered by his ministry 2:30 Local pastor says murder suspect sought an exorcism before decapitation 2:18 Painting intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs 0:43 Wichita church offers 'ashes to go' 2:06 A Drive-through Christmas at Countryside Christian Church 1:11 Small-town Humboldt hosts Biblical parade Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Greek iconographer Theodoros Papadopoulos spent the week sharing his knowledge and talents through a workshop held at the Catholic Diocese of Wichita’s Spiritual Life Center. Those images are not decorations, he says. Rather, they are a way of “meeting with the divine.” (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle) brader@wichitaeagle.com

