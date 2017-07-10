No gluten-free bread for Holy Communion, Vatican says

The bread used by Catholics to celebrate the Eucharist must contain at least some gluten, according to guidance issued from the Vatican last month.
Genetically modified organisms, however, are perfectly valid.
The letter from the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments said the bread used for the Eucharist must be considered “wheat bread” in order to be valid. Low-gluten bread is acceptable.
“It is a grave abuse to introduce other substances, such as fruit or sugar or honey, into the bread for confecting the Eucharist,” the letter read.
The bread must also be unleavened, not containing yeast.
Catholics with celiac disease who cannot tolerate even low-gluten bread can take wine only for Communion, even if the rest of the congregation receives only the bread.
The guidance isn’t new; the Vatican issued the same information in 2003.
Catholics believe the consecrated bread and wine become the actual body, blood and soul of Jesus.
In the past, religious communities were responsible for baking the bread and making the wine used in the Eucharist. The letter notes that today the elements are sold in grocery stores and online, causing a need for the information to be sent again.
As for the wine, it “must be natural, from the fruit of the grape, pure and incorrupt, not mixed with other substances.” Mustum or must, a type of grape juice in which fermentation has begun but has been suspended, may be used for people with alcohol intolerance.
Katherine Burgess
