Day of Prayer expected to draw churches from ‘across the spectrum’

The Rev. Sam McVay wants to see the church “alive, vibrant, awake” in the United States.
“We want to see believers not just gathering in buildings on Sundays, but actually walking out their faith in vibrant ways in their work and families and neighborhoods,” said McVay, who leads the El Dorado-based mission organization Disciple Nations.
Thursday evening, May 11, about 1,000 people from across Wichita are expected to join thousands of other Christians in the United States in praying for the country during the National Day of Prayer. The Wichita meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Central Christian Church, 2900 N. Rock Road.
In Wichita, the meeting is the 10th for the Wichita Prayer Movement, a gathering that started with about 70 people praying roughly every other month and has rapidly swelled to include a variety of churches praying for the city.
“There’s an amazing move of unity in our city right now between white, black, Hispanic churches right now,” McVay said. “We can unify in prayer, centered in Jesus Christ.”
The Rev. Dennis Turner, lead pastor at Christ Church in Wichita, a non-denominational church, said each time the group gathers, it prays with a different focus.
On the National Day of Prayer, the goal in Wichita is to pray over seven “spheres of influence” in the nation: the church, the government, business, family, the media, education and entertainment.
While the majority of the churches are evangelical, Turner said the group has had churches “from almost every expression of the body of Christ,” including denominations “all across the spectrum.” He wouldn’t list the denominations involved, saying he was afraid he’d leave some out.
“Our hope and prayer is that God’s people will gather together and unite,” Turner said. “It’s the answer to Jesus’ prayer in John 17. Jesus prayed that we would be one as he and the Father are one, and then he would work through us to accomplish his will.”
