From Wichita to D.C.: National Day of Prayer is this Thursday

Since 1952, Americans have gathered to pray for the country on the first Thursday of May.
People will participate in the National Day of Prayer from Wichita to Washington, D.C. this Thursday with proclamations, prayer breakfasts and churches of different denominations joining to pray together.
In Wichita, the 55th Wichita Prayer Breakfast will hear from Richard McClure, former president of Uni-Group and co-chair of the Ferguson Commission, which studied and recommended actions to combat social unrest in St. Louis. Breakfast starts at 6:45 a.m. at Century II Exhibition Hall and cost is $25 per person in advance or at the door or $160 per table of eight. More information is available at www.wichitaprayerbreakfast.com.
A National Day of Prayer event is also being held at Central Christian Church in Wichita. The church will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with prayer guides available. At 7 p.m., a citywide prayer meeting will begin in the worship center.
On the national level, it is estimated that more than 2 million people attended more than 30,000 gatherings, according to the National Day of Prayer’s website. Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
