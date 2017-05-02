A breast cancer badge earned by a Girl Scout.
A breast cancer badge earned by a Girl Scout. Wichita Eagle File photo
A breast cancer badge earned by a Girl Scout. Wichita Eagle File photo

Religion

Salina Diocese to take no action ‘at this time’ on Girl Scouts

By Katherine Burgess

kburgess@wichitaeagle.com

May 02, 2017 12:11 PM

With few parishes in the area that sponsor troops, Bishop Edward Weisenburger said the Catholic Diocese of Salina won’t follow in the footsteps of the Kansas City Archdiocese by severing ties with Girl Scouts.

“While we are taking no action at this time we are monitoring scouting in general, both for boys and girls,” Weisenburger said in an emailed statement. “We are especially attentive to the manner in which scouting decisions made on the national level could result in a local decision for greater autonomy, in accord with our cherished religious beliefs, similar to that taken by the Kansas City Archdiocese.”

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is also maintaining its relationship with Girl Scouts.

The fourth Catholic diocese in Kansas, the Diocese of Dodge City, is unaware of any parishes in its diocese that host Girl Scout troops, according to a representative.

Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Greek iconographer comes to Kansas

Greek iconographer comes to Kansas 1:29

Greek iconographer comes to Kansas
Beatification of Father Stanley Rother documentary trailer 3:07

Beatification of Father Stanley Rother documentary trailer
Ten new priests ordained into Wichita Diocese 2:08

Ten new priests ordained into Wichita Diocese

View More Video