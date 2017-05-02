Salina Diocese to take no action ‘at this time’ on Girl Scouts

With few parishes in the area that sponsor troops, Bishop Edward Weisenburger said the Catholic Diocese of Salina won’t follow in the footsteps of the Kansas City Archdiocese by severing ties with Girl Scouts.

“While we are taking no action at this time we are monitoring scouting in general, both for boys and girls,” Weisenburger said in an emailed statement. “We are especially attentive to the manner in which scouting decisions made on the national level could result in a local decision for greater autonomy, in accord with our cherished religious beliefs, similar to that taken by the Kansas City Archdiocese.”

The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is also maintaining its relationship with Girl Scouts.

The fourth Catholic diocese in Kansas, the Diocese of Dodge City, is unaware of any parishes in its diocese that host Girl Scout troops, according to a representative.