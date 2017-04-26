What draws people to church? Sermons, not music, hold the answer

Sermons — not music — are a major factor in why people attend church or a place of worship, according to the results from an April Gallup poll.
The poll found that three in four worshippers said sermons, lectures or talks that taught them more about scripture or helped them connect religion to their own life were a major factor in why they attended a place of worship.
Other factors considered included spiritual programs for children and teenagers, community outreach and social activities.
Only 38 percent said a good choir, praise band, cantors or other spiritual music was the major factor in why they attend a place of worship.
The results were from a survey of about 1,500 U.S. adults who attend a church, synagogue or mosque at least monthly. The majority of those surveyed said they were Christian.
The poll also queried Americans who grew up attending a place of worship but who seldom or never attend today. Most, 44 percent, said the major reason they do not attend is that they prefer to worship alone. The second most common major factor was that they do not like organized religion, at 36 percent.
Only 9 percent said the major factor for not attending was because they do not feel welcome in a place of worship when they do attend, according to the poll.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments