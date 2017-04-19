Christian women’s event features faith, fellowship and food trucks

The Women Walking with God conference has more than doubled in size since it began 10 years ago.
Now, organizers expect to draw more than 1,300 people from 129 churches and around 48 different denominations to the conference, which feature speakers, an a cappella singing group and food trucks.
The conference’s goal is to offer two days of spiritual growth and fellowship with the theme “He Is My Refuge,” according to a release. Speakers include LaVern Vivio, author of “Jesse: A True Story of Redemption,” who formerly worked for TheBlaze TV on the Glenn Beck show; Dana Grubb, founder of Changed by Jesus Ministries; Suzy Brown, founder of Midlife Divorce Recovery; and more.
The conference will be at Hartman Arena on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for limited remaining seating can be purchased for $68, not including lunch, on site or at www.womenwalkingwithgod.org.
