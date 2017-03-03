Prayers said for Kansas at Washington National Cathedral

Prayers are said for a different state every week at the Washington National Cathedral.
The week of Feb. 26, people at the cathedral prayed for Kansas.
Photos of “Kansas at the Cathedral” were also published online, including the Menninger Foundation of Topeka: Healing Arts Window and the Kansas state seal in the War Memorial Chapel.
A prayer for Kansas was published on the cathedral’s website:
A Prayer for Kansas
Open sky, open land;
Open face, open heart;
So hast Thou made Kansas
And her children, Lord.
Homesteads for weather,
Hands for work;
Fiber of human souls
Thou hast winnowed on the prairie.
Bless that free soil, O God,
Her hills of flint,
Her miles of wheat,
Her flowers in the sun;
And steady servants of Thine unswerving truth;
Through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
—From “For All the States” by Dean Francis Sayre (1972)
The cathedral, which was commissioned by President George Washington in 1791 in Washington, D.C., has hosted national prayer services for the inaugurations of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, President Ronald Reagan, President George H.W. Bush, President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.
It also held state funerals for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Reagan and President Gerald Ford.
