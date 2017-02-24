Church to offer curbside Ash Wednesday rites

For the first time, Table of Hope Metropolitan Community Church in Wichita plans to offer its Ash Wednesday rites at the curb.
“We decided to take it a step further and expand our Ash Wednesday services to accommodate anyone who cannot come into this church or their own church,” the Rev. Jackie Carter said in a release. “We will provide the same blessing and rite as we have always done in the sanctuary, just at the curb.”
The church will dispense the ashes and serve Communion on Ash Wednesday, March 1, curbside from noon to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 156 S. Kansas.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
