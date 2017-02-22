Speakers announced for Lenten series at Plymouth Congregational Church

Plymouth Congregational Church is holding its annual Walter Vernon Lenten Series starting March 1. Dinner for each evening starts at 6 p.m. and costs $9. Reservations can be made to 316-684-0221 before 4 p.m. on the preceding Monday.
Attending for only the speaker is free, and people are encouraged to arrive at 6:30 p.m.
The speakers: March 1, Pamela S. Thompson, co-author of “Southwestern College”; March 8, Howard Ellington, Wichita historian; March 15, Pete Ferrell, Beaumont rancher; March 22, Mohan Kambampati, director of the Wichita Indochinese Center; March 29, Charles Chauncey, World War II B-29 pilot; and April 5, Gordon Ramsay, Wichita chief of police.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
