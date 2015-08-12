Wacky pet names: How about Baron Von Furrypants?

Sorry, Fuzz Lightyear. There is a cat out there with an even funnier name.
Leaonardo DiCatprio was named the most comical cat name by Nationwide, which offers pet health insurance.
The wackiest dog name? Baron Von Furrypants, followed by Artoo Dogtoo.
Nationwide chose 50 dog names and 50 odd cat names from a database of 525,000 insured pets. The top 10 in each category were put to a public vote to determine the final winners.
Nationwide insures more than 525,000 pets through a company formerly known at Veterinary Pet Insurance. Plans cover dogs and cats, but also birds and exotic pets.
Here are the top 10 wackiest dog and cat names:
Wackiest dog names:
1. Baron Von Furrypants
2. Artoo Dogtoo
3. Rosie Picklebottom
4. Parker the Barker
5. Abigail Carmichael Spartacus
6. Smiley Cyrus
7. Nutmeg Spice O’ Paris
8. Abraham Lincoln Continental
9. Bizkit Au Chocolat
10. Scuddles Unterfuss
Wackiest cat names:
1. Leonardo DiCatprio
2. Fuzz Lightyear
3. Captain Pancake
4. Sir Nigel Meowmittens of Oscelot Court
5. Ziggy Ollyoxenfree
6. Zelda Nacho
7. Sophistikitty
8. Cornelius McPudness Vandercat
9. Sir Theodorable Purrsalot
10. Star Wars Steve
Comments