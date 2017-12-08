Santa Claus will be posing with pets and their families at various Wichita locations this weekend.
Here’s where your pet can take a photo with Santa this weekend

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

December 08, 2017 01:07 PM

Is your furry friend an important member of your family?

If so, your holiday traditions likely include your pet – taking him or her to grandma’s house for Christmas dinner, unwrapping pet toys under the tree and even taking a pet photo with Santa Claus.

The jolly ’ol man is coming to town this weekend, and he will be ready to pose with pets and their family members at a few select locations.

Below is a list of where you can find Santa this weekend, and if I missed any locations, feel free to let me know at kalanis@wichitaeagle.com.

All Paws Pet Center

Santa will be visiting All Paws Pet Center-West, 1444 N. Maize, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The $10 donation will go toward Lifeline Animal Placement and Protection.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ALL-PAWS-PET-CENTER-178172001831/.

Kansas Humane Society

Santa Paws will be at the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Pet owners will have the option between a wintery or Christmas background.

Photo packages start at $20, and all sales benefit the Kansas Humane Society.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/366014400506687/.

PetSmart, various locations

Your furry friend can take a free photo with Santa and your family at three different Wichita PetSmart locations from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10.

For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/242064679544536/.

Towne East Square

Sit. Stay. Pose.

Santa will be at Towne East Square from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg. You will find Santa on the lower level in the center court.

Prices vary by photo package.

For more information, visit http://www.simon.com/mall/towne-east-square/stream/pet-photos-with-santa-5418699.

Towne West Square

You can capture fetching photos with your pets posing with Santa from 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg.

Costs vary by photo package.

For more information, visit https://townewestsquare.com/events-news/event/pet-photos-with-santa.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

