Here’s where your pet can take a photo with Santa this weekend

Is your furry friend an important member of your family?
If so, your holiday traditions likely include your pet – taking him or her to grandma’s house for Christmas dinner, unwrapping pet toys under the tree and even taking a pet photo with Santa Claus.
The jolly ’ol man is coming to town this weekend, and he will be ready to pose with pets and their family members at a few select locations.
Below is a list of where you can find Santa this weekend, and if I missed any locations, feel free to let me know at kalanis@wichitaeagle.com.
All Paws Pet Center
Santa will be visiting All Paws Pet Center-West, 1444 N. Maize, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 9.
The $10 donation will go toward Lifeline Animal Placement and Protection.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ALL-PAWS-PET-CENTER-178172001831/.
Kansas Humane Society
Santa Paws will be at the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.
Pet owners will have the option between a wintery or Christmas background.
Photo packages start at $20, and all sales benefit the Kansas Humane Society.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/366014400506687/.
PetSmart, various locations
Your furry friend can take a free photo with Santa and your family at three different Wichita PetSmart locations from noon to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10.
For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/242064679544536/.
Towne East Square
Sit. Stay. Pose.
Santa will be at Towne East Square from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Towne East Square, 7700 E. Kellogg. You will find Santa on the lower level in the center court.
Prices vary by photo package.
For more information, visit http://www.simon.com/mall/towne-east-square/stream/pet-photos-with-santa-5418699.
Towne West Square
You can capture fetching photos with your pets posing with Santa from 7 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 at Towne West Square, 4600 W. Kellogg.
Costs vary by photo package.
For more information, visit https://townewestsquare.com/events-news/event/pet-photos-with-santa.
