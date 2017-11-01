Puppy poop infection tally rises, 93 percent linked to Petland

More Videos 0:42 Meet Penny: A canine candidate of the Joy of Voting project Pause 7:49 Police briefing after active shooter call 1:29 Retiree talks about working for Tyson 0:31 More Shockers basketball players hawk queso 0:51 Fire destroys east Wichita restaurant 1:55 K-State WR Dalton Schoen on Texas Tech, bowl motivation 0:35 Gregg Marshall gives injury report on Landry Shamet 2:11 How Eisenhower Airport removes snow from its runways 2:00 No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 1:23 Matthew McCrane: If K-State misses a bowl, 'We don't deserve to be in the Big 12.' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Poop from puppies is giving people massive diarrhea The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is alerting consumers to an outbreak of campylobacter infections traced to the feces of puppies sold at Petland stores in seven states, including Kansas and Missouri. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is alerting consumers to an outbreak of campylobacter infections traced to the feces of puppies sold at Petland stores in seven states, including Kansas and Missouri. Andy Marso and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

