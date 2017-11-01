Puppy poop infection tally rises, 93 percent linked to Petland

An outbreak of a potentially-fatal and multidrug-resistant bacteria infection has spread to 67 people in 15 states, with 93 percent of the infections linked to puppies at or from a Petland Store.
Of the 67 infected, six are from Kansas, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
In the most recent CDC report posted on Oct. 30, all 67 people have laboratory-confirmed infections or symptoms consistent with Campylobacter. Puppies can transmit the bacteria via their contaminated poop to the humans who handle them.
The infection can cause diarrhea, cramping, abdominal pain and fevers. In severe cases, the infection can become fatal.
Of those ill, 18 were Petland employees, 44 have been in contact with a Petland puppy, four have had contact with puppies from other sources and one had a laboratory-confirmed infection but did not report any puppy exposure.
The Campylobacter bacteria isolated from samples of those ill were resistant to first-line antibiotics, the CDC reports, which may make it difficult to treat infections with the outbreak strain.
Illness start dates range from Sept. 15, 2016, though Oct. 14, 2017, according to the CDC. No deaths have been reported, but 17 of the 62 sickened people with available information have been hospitalized.
The CDC has not released which Petland stores have been linked to the outbreak. There are two Petlands in Wichita.
“Petland is cooperating with public health and animal health officials to address this outbreak,” the CDC said in a prior release.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
