Free large-dog adoptions to take place Saturday

If you’ve been considering adding a four-legged, furry friend into your family, Saturday may be the best day to do so.
Kansas Humane Society will be waiving the adoption fees for all large dogs who weigh at least 40 pounds in a Subaru Loves Pets Adoption event.
“Large dogs often take longer to be adopted but they are great companions,” the release states. “KHS is excited to find forever homes for all of our large dogs through this adoption event.”
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside.
Kansas Humane Society recommends those interested to arrive early to allow time for lines and the adoption process. You can view information about the dogs available ahead of time at www.kshumane.org.
The event will not include puppies or high-profile pets. No holds or dog meets will be allowed.
The event is sponsored by the Kansas Humane Society, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Petco Foundation and Marni Stevens.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
