Kansas Humane Society is waiving the fee for large dogs on Saturday.
Kansas Humane Society is waiving the fee for large dogs on Saturday. Fernando Salazar File photo
Kansas Humane Society is waiving the fee for large dogs on Saturday. Fernando Salazar File photo

Pets

Free large-dog adoptions to take place Saturday

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 18, 2017 3:57 PM

If you’ve been considering adding a four-legged, furry friend into your family, Saturday may be the best day to do so.

Kansas Humane Society will be waiving the adoption fees for all large dogs who weigh at least 40 pounds in a Subaru Loves Pets Adoption event.

“Large dogs often take longer to be adopted but they are great companions,” the release states. “KHS is excited to find forever homes for all of our large dogs through this adoption event.”

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside.

Kansas Humane Society recommends those interested to arrive early to allow time for lines and the adoption process. You can view information about the dogs available ahead of time at www.kshumane.org.

The event will not include puppies or high-profile pets. No holds or dog meets will be allowed.

The event is sponsored by the Kansas Humane Society, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Petco Foundation and Marni Stevens.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire

    Jack Weaver and his brother-in-law Patrick Widen were surprised to discover that their parents' dog Izzy was uninjured in a ferocious wildfire that destroyed their Santa Rosa neighborhood.

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire 0:39

Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire
Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita  0:40

Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita 
Poop from puppies is giving people massive diarrhea 1:00

Poop from puppies is giving people massive diarrhea

View More Video