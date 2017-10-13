As weather cools, children and pets still at risk of hot-car deaths

Even as the weather begins to cool, it is still dangerous to leave children and pets inside of a closed vehicle.
In a study conducted by Consumer Reports, it was found that even if it’s a nice, fall day with a temperature of 61 degrees, the temperature inside of a closed car can reach 105 degrees in just one hour.
“The CR test results help dispel the myth that hot car deaths or heat stroke only happen on blisteringly hot days in the dead of summer,” the report states.
Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at Consumer Report’s Auto Test Center, said children should never be left alone inside a car.
“Even when it’s not that hot outside, our test results show how quickly temperatures inside the car escalate, regardless of whether your car is light or dark,” she said.
Excluding crashes, heat stroke is the leading cause of deaths in vehicles for children ages 14 and younger. An average of 37 children die in the U.S. each year because of vehicular heat stroke, according to Consumer Reports.
Dogs with short noses and flat faces, or with extra-thick coats, are at increased risk of hypothermia and heat stroke when their body temperature reaches above 103 F, according to PetMD.com, which advises against leaving any dogs unattended in a closed vehicle.
Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis
Comments