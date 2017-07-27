If you had to choose: your dog or your boyfriend?

They’re sweet, they’re cuddly and they love to give wet, slobbery kisses. Oh, and they take the cutest pictures.

No, I’m not talking about your significant other. I’m talking about your dogs and your puppies.

You are not alone if you have to scroll through hundreds of puppy photos on your camera roll before finding a picture of your boyfriend or girlfriend.

A study by Rover.com, the Truth About Dog People, found that most dog people, 65 percent of them, admitted to taking more photos of their dog than their significant other.

Not only that, but more than half of dog people, 54 percent of them, said they would consider ending the relationship if their four-legged friend doesn’t like their human partner. One in four pet parents have brought their pet on a date.

And 47 percent of dog people with a significant other admit they would find it harder to leave their furry friend for a week than their human partner. One in three of pet parents have shed a tear when leaving their dog at home.

“Young Americans are less likely to be homeowners or parents than previous generations, but one category they lead in is pet ownership,” said Brandie Gonzales, Rover pet lifestyle expert, in the report. “They shower their dogs with attention and splurge on expensive gifts because their dog is their best friend, and they want to be their dog’s best friend too.”

The study found that 78 percent of dog people would inlcude their dog in family moments, including marriage proposals, holiday cards and vacations.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 How to keep your dogs hydrated and cool while outdoors Pause 1:43 C-Arrow Stables recovering after fire 0:48 Lowe’s among businesses that welcome dogs 1:01 Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for pets 1:59 How to protect your pet from the dog flu 1:38 You've heard of cockatoos but what about cocka-tools? 1:40 Two weeks after losing a leg, this lab is learning to swim 2:04 New to the sport, a girl and her dog are making a splash 0:54 Firefighter calendar models show off adoptable dogs 0:49 Awww! See what pops out of the trunk of this tree Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Lowe’s among businesses that welcome dogs Lowe’s is one of several businesses in the Wichita area to open its doors to canines. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com