Heartland Animal Hospital veterinary technician Kristen Willson checks out an Australian shepard mix named Riley at the clinic in June. July 11, according to the National Day Calendar website, is All American Pet Photo Day.
Heartland Animal Hospital veterinary technician Kristen Willson checks out an Australian shepard mix named Riley at the clinic in June. July 11, according to the National Day Calendar website, is All American Pet Photo Day. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Heartland Animal Hospital veterinary technician Kristen Willson checks out an Australian shepard mix named Riley at the clinic in June. July 11, according to the National Day Calendar website, is All American Pet Photo Day. Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Pets

July 11, 2017 8:31 AM

Pet owners rejoice – July 11 is All American Pet Photo Day

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Proud of your pet? If so, Tuesday is your day.

According to the National Day Calendar website, July 11 is All American Pet Photo Day. While the website is fuzzy on the history of the day – it said it’s unable to identify its creator – that probably won’t stop pet owners from snapping some cute images.

A search of the hashtag #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay on Twitter early Wednesday morning revealed many photos already up on the social media site.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

C-Arrow Stables recovering after fire

C-Arrow Stables recovering after fire 1:43

C-Arrow Stables recovering after fire
Lowe’s among businesses that welcome dogs 0:48

Lowe’s among businesses that welcome dogs
Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for pets 1:01

Edward James Olmos says fireworks displays are no 'blast' for pets

View More Video