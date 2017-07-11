Pet owners rejoice – July 11 is All American Pet Photo Day

Proud of your pet? If so, Tuesday is your day.
According to the National Day Calendar website, July 11 is All American Pet Photo Day. While the website is fuzzy on the history of the day – it said it’s unable to identify its creator – that probably won’t stop pet owners from snapping some cute images.
A search of the hashtag #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay on Twitter early Wednesday morning revealed many photos already up on the social media site.
#AllAmericanPetPhotoDay— joeys mom (@Crickeet0) July 11, 2017
My sweet babies!! pic.twitter.com/nrP94pHeV2
#AllAmericanPetPhotoDay my loves ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyQpd0eym3— Jmarie (@jmariec36) July 11, 2017
