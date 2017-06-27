Kansas ranks No. 8 in U.S. for overweight cats

A new report has found that one in three dogs and cats are overweight nationwide and the numbers are growing.
The number of overweight cats and dogs is higher here than the national average — with Kansas at the No. 8 spot in the nation for overweight cats.
In Kansas, 38 percent of cats are overweight, compared with a national average of 33 percent.
The Banfield Applied Research and Knowledge Team created its state of pet health report based on data from the 2.5 million dogs and 505,000 cats seen at Banfield Hospitals in 2016. Banfield operates three veterinary hospitals in Kansas, in Wichita and Topeka.
“Maintaining a healthy weight in pets is critically important,” said Kirk Breuninger, veterinary research associate at Banfield Pet Hospital, in an email. “Being overweight does not simply impact how a pet looks or feels, it is also associated with other chronic conditions that can have negative consequences for a pet’s overall health and quality of life.”
Kansas ranked 15th for overweight dogs among U.S. states, with 32 percent of dogs overweight compared with a national average of 30 percent.
While the report also noted health issues like dental tartar, it focused on “the alarming levels of obesity affecting dogs and cats in the United States.”
In the past 10 years, the number of overweight cats has gone up by 169 percent, according to the report, and the number of overweight dogs has gone up by 158 percent.
Carrying extra pounds is related to more than 20 ailments, whereas a healthy weight may delay the onset of many chronic diseases, Banfield says in the report.
Prevalence of overweight cats in 2016
1. Minnesota
2. Nebraska
3. Iowa
4. Idaho
5. Delaware
6. Michigan
7. Nevada
8. Kansas
9. Utah
10. New Mexico
11. Oregon
12. Washington
13. Illinois
14. Virginia
15. Massachusetts
16. Colorado
17. Missouri
18. Pennsylvania
19. Florida
20. South Carolina
21. Oklahoma
22. Tennessee
23. Maryland
24. Texas
25. North Carolina
26. Ohio
27. California
28. Montana
29. New York
30. New Hampshire
31. Indiana
32. Wisconsin
33. New Jersey
34. Georgia
35. Arizona
36. District of Columbia
37. Kentucky
38. Rhode Island
39. Louisiana
40. Alabama
41. Connecticut
42. Puerto Rico
43. Arkansas
44. Mississippi
Prevalence of overweight dogs in 2016
1. Minnesota
2. Nebraska
3. Michigan
4. Idaho
5. Nevada
6. New Mexico
7. Washington
8. Utah
9. Indiana
10. Oregon
11. Illinois
12. Colorado
13. Virginia
14. Iowa
15. Kansas
16. Florida
17. Massachusetts
18. Pennsylvania
19. South Carolina
20. Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Ohio
23. Tennessee
24. New Hampshire
25. Arizona
26. California
27. Delaware
28. Texas
29. Maryland
30. New York
31. New Jersey
32. Montana
33. North Carolina
34. Georgia
35. Kentucky
36. Connecticut
37. Wisconsin
38. District of Columbia
39. Rhode Island
40. Louisiana
41. Alabama
42. Arizona
43. Puerto Rico
44. Mississippi
