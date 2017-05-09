Pet briefs: Dog washes, Bark in the Park

Dog washes to aid Butler County Animal Response Team
The Butler County Animal Response Team will host fundraising dog washes on May 20 and June 3.
On May 20, BuCART will have its disaster response trailer at Tractor Supply Co., 10025 SW Diamond Road in Augusta. Dog wash hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Suggested donation is $10 per dog, bathed and towel dried. Money raised will be used to purchase equipment for the trailer.
At the event, Alex’s House Dog Rescue will microchip pets 12 weeks and older for $20 per animal. Money raised from microchipping goes to help Alex’s House.
On June 3, BuCART will be at El Dorado Fire Station Two, 2600 W. Sixth St. in El Dorado, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Firefighters and BuCART members will bathe and towel-dry dogs for a suggested donation of $10 per dog.
Take your dog to the ballgame with Bark in the Park
Vaccinated and well-behaved dogs are invited to attend a ballgame on May 21 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
The event starts at 1:05 p.m., when the Wichita Wingnuts will play the Laredo Lemurs. Other activities include raffles, contests, photo sessions and a chance to meet adoptable dogs. The first 150 dogs will receive free bandannas.
Tickets are $10, and the money will be donated to the Cowley County Humane Society or its event rescue partners, Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection, Wichita Animal Action League and K-9 Karma Animal Advocates. Tickets are available at participating organizations and online at www.cowleycountyhumanesociety.org or through Facebook messenger.
Compiled by Diane McCartney
