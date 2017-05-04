Adopt a pet (May 6, 2017)

Edward the Sidekick, a 12-year-old male cat, 10 pounds, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
I’m no young kitten, but let me tell you, I’m actually a lot easier than those young guns. I’m an old guy who just wants a good pet and to take a nap with you. I’m perfectly content to hang out and follow you around and be lazy when you just want to relax. I’m hardly any work at all. But I do love to be loved on, so if you hurry down to KHS, I’ll be waiting on you to take me home.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Ace the Go Getter, 2-year-old male dog, 58 pounds
Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy. Are you my new family? I sure hope so because I just can’t wait to get home with you and play. I’m super active and love to get outside and exercise. Oh and guess what? I’ve lived with kids and other dogs before, and I’m housetrained. How great is that? I love a good belly rub — and to play a lot, did I mention that? Come take me home today. I know we’ll have so much fun.
▪ Leslie the Goofball, 5-year-old female dog, 34 pounds
Do you need another play partner? I could be that girl for you. I’d love to play and hang out with you. Some of my favorite things are fetch, going on walks, and even car rides. I’m also a runner (I’m sure you noticed because of my great physique). I lived with kiddos in my previous home, so if you’ve got some, I’d love to meet them too. Come on by KHS so we can meet and all go home together.
▪ Bran the Sweetheart, 2-year-old male dog, 62 pounds
Hi there. I can’t lie, I’m pretty darn cute and so sweet I’ll melt your heart. I have a little doggie cold right now, but it’s no big deal. It’s easily treatable and KHS will even give you the medicine I need to get better. Plus, my adoption fee is reduced so there’s no reason NOT to adopt me. I’m just a big guy who’s looking for someone to love. Can you love me back? Oh I hope so. Please come see me today.
▪ Lucy Van Pelt, Life of the Party, 3-year-old female dog, 48 pounds
Do you like to be outside? I like to be outside! I’m a fun-loving, pretty gal who just wants to explore and play. Sometimes the shelter can get a little overwhelming with all of the other dogs, so it would be great if I found a home soon. I just know you’ll love my fun (and a little sassy) personality. KHS has been super great to me, but I’ve been here for a while now and I’m ready to find a forever home. Can you take me home today? I promise to love you forever.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
Lily, a female Sheltie about 8 years old, is available from Pals Animal Rescue. She was wandering the streets near McDonald Golf Course, with no clue as to the danger she faced with every car that stopped and waited for her to move out of the road. She was tired, limping and had a very poor hair coat and terrible dental issues. It also was discovered that she was deaf. After extensive dental treatment, she is now feeling much better, and what a sweet girl she is. She is now playing, interacting with other dogs and people, and is house- and crate-trained. She is ready for her new home.
Also available from Pals:
▪ Suzie Q is one of two Boston terriers in the Pals program, the other being Lucky, a male. Suzie was a stray from Wichita Animal Shelter and has been a total delight since she came into her foster mom’s home, where she lives with other dogs and a cat. She is such a smart little girl that she has learned to “dance” for her treats and looks sweet when she wears her pink tutu. She is about 3 years old.
See Lily, Suzie Q, Lucky and other Pals dogs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at PetSmart at 3615 N. Rock Road. For more information, call 316-990-3647 or go to http://palsrescue.org/.
