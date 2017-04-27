Adopt a pet (April 29, 2017)

Bijou the Constant Companion, a 3-year-old female dog, 50 pounds, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hi there! Do you want a new friend? Someone to go on walks with? Someone to curl up and watch a movie with? Whatever you want to do, I’ll want to do it too. Because that’s what I love most, being around you and being your best friend. I want you to be my person and I want to be your pet. Come meet me at KHS today so we can play.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Holly the Free Spirit, 4-year-old female dog, 54 pounds
Fun? Play? Adventure? I love ALL of those things. I love to play and run around. Some have called me intelligent, independent, confident and clever … but I don’t want to brag too much. I’d love to be your adventure and excitement partner, if you’ll only let me. How about we meet today so you can see my fun-loving personality? I just know you’ll want to take me home. Please, please, please.
▪ Liam the Constant Companion, 2-year-old male dog, 49 pounds
How could you say no to this face? You couldn’t. I’m as cute as a button and love to just wag, wag, wag my tail for anyone who gives me attention. I can’t wait to love on you and give you kisses when you come to visit me. Then you can take me home and we can become best buds for life. Stop by KHS today to see me.
▪ Maxwell the Wallflower, 1-year-old male dog, 60 pounds
Hey guys. I’m a super great pup who’s just looking for someone to love. Guess what? Two KHS volunteers took me on a field trip to a nursing home so the residents could see me, and I was a star. I was well-behaved and let everyone pet me, so I just know you’re going to love me too. I may seem a little shy at first, but after we meet we’ll be best friends in no time. I’d love to play with you soon. Will you be my forever family?
▪ Kyler the Personal Assistant, 9-year-old male cat, 7 pounds
Not to brag, but I’m one beautiful kitty. I may be an older gal, but I still want to help you with all of your chores. Working on the computer? Let me press the keys. Reading the paper? I’ll flip the page for you. Honestly, you won’t know how you survived without me. Come pick me up and take me home today. I’ll want to start training you as soon as possible.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
Comments