Adopt a pet (April 15, 2017)

Kobie, a male terrier mix, is available for adoption from Pals Animal Rescue. Kobie is a delightful little boy. He is very loving, great with other dogs and people, and is house- and crate-trained. He is always happy to see his foster parents when they come home. He doesn’t bark much and is very gentle when getting his treats. He is learning simple commands and does well on a leash.
See Tobie and other Pals dogs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at PetSmart, 3615 N. Rock Road. For more information, go to www.palsrescue.org or call 316-990-3647.
Tucker the Go-Getter, an 8-month-old male dog, 58 pounds, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Look what a handsome pup I am! Not only am I good looking, I’m a ton a fun. If you’ve got energy to burn and want to play, I’d be the perfect dog for you. I love to be your next jogging buddy, or we can just play a good game of fetch. I lived with kids and other dogs and cats in my last home, so if you’ve already got pets too, no big deal. Please come take me home today.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Butters the Roamer, 1-year-old male cat, 11 pounds
Hello there. I’m a beautiful white kitty who’s just looking for someone to love. I prefer to be an indoor cat so I can just roam around the house and go where I please. I’m still a young guy, so I’ve got a lot of life left to live and would love to live it with you. I’m staying in foster care right now, but you can still meet me. Just call KHS today to find out how to set up a meeting.
▪ Phury the Sidekick, 5-year-old male cat, 10 pounds
Well, you can probably guess from my name that I’m a super-soft and lovable guy. My pretty black and white coat will have you wanting to snuggle me all day. And I’m fine with that. I’d love to stick by your side and be your loyal friend for life. Since I’m grown, I won’t cost you a dime to adopt. Adult cats are free. Let’s meet so we can become best pals.
▪ Shona the Busy Bee, 8-year-old female dog, 46 pounds
Hey guys, I’m ready to play. You may have noticed I have a little injury on my head. That happened before I came to KHS but don’t worry, it’s healing nicely and doesn’t need any treatment. I just need a little TLC from you and I’ll be good to go. Sometimes kids make me feel a little nervous and uneasy, so it would probably be best if I went home with someone who doesn’t have any. But I’d love to play with you. Give me a toy and my tail will just wag, wag, wag. I can’t wait to meet you.
▪ Bear, the Go-Getter, 1 1/2-year-old male dog, 59 pounds
Hi there. Do you love the great outdoors? Do you want a friend who will go hiking, running or climbing with you? That’s ME. I’m a super-fun guy who loves to run, climb, jump — you name it. And I LOVE to be outside. I also lived with kids and other dogs and cats before, and we got along just great. So I know we will, too. Please come play with me today and then take me home so we can play some more.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
