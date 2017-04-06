Adopt a pet (April 8, 2017)

Brayleigh the Teacher’s Pet, a 4-year-old female dog, 44 pounds, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hi there. Are you my new family? I sure hope so. I can’t wait to meet you and become best friends. I’m a little timid at first, but once we hang out, my real personality will start to shine through. They call me a teacher’s pet because I’m a total people pleaser and want to make you happy. So come adopt me so you can teach me some new tricks.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Papi the Busy Bee, male dog, 4 years 11 months, 50 pounds
Hey guys. Would you just look at my smile? That’s because I’m SO excited to meet you. I can’t wait for you to get here so we can play together. I like to be on the move. Because I’m a little bit older, my adoption fee has been reduced, so it won’t cost you much to take me home. I really just want to love someone and have them love me back. Please come see me at KHS today.
▪ Jasper the Wallflower, 1-year-old male dog, 50 pounds
Hello, everyone. I’m a really great pup, but right now I have a small doggie cold. It’s no big deal and completely treatable, so you can still come visit me. Since I have a cold, KHS reduced my adoption fee and will even send my medicine home with you. It’ll be easy-peasy to knock it out. I may be a bit shy when we meet, but don’t worry. I warm up quickly and we’ll be best friends in no time. Plus, I’m only 1 year old so I’ll have plenty of energy to play with you. Please come take me home today.
▪ Syd the Goofball, 10-year-old male dog, 67 pounds
I’m a big, goofy guy who just loves a good time. I’m willing to learn and eager to please. Plus, I’ve lived with kids, cats and dogs before, so I wouldn’t mind being adopted into a big family – more to love. I can be pretty calm, too. One time I went to the senior center to meet everyone and I did really well. I loved the attention and didn’t mind the new place. Car rides don’t bother me either, so no worries there. If you’re looking for a new pal, I promise I won’t disappoint. Come take me home today please.
▪ Aja the Goofball, 5-year-old female dog, 73 pounds
Did someone say toys? Games? Walks? I can’t wait to do all of those things with you. Everything in life is a game when you’re a goofball like me. I’ve lived with kids in my previous home, but other dogs can make me a little nervous so it may be a good idea to bring them with you to meet me to make sure we all get along. I sure can’t wait to give you a big ole doggy kiss. Come by KHS today so we can meet.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
Comments