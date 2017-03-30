Microchip clinic set for Saturday in Valley Center
The Valley Center Animal League will hold a microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 106 N. Ash in Valley Center. The cost per animal is $15 for Valley Center-area residents and $20 for those outside the area. Bring your dogs, cats, pigs and goats. For more information, call Ray at 316-305-3299.
Toy dog specialty event to be part of 4-day dog show
The Kansas Toy Dog Club will hold its 12th annual American Kennel Club-licensed Toy Group Specialty show on April 8 at Century II.
The show will be part of the four-day Sunflower Cluster Dog Show Thursday through April 9 at Century II. Events will include conformation, obedience, rally and Canine Good Citizen testing. Admission is free.
At the Toy Group Specialty show, which starts at 10 a.m. on April 8, 128 toy dogs will compete for the Group One trophy.
The Kansas Toy Dog Club was established in 1998. Members are dog owners, weekend dog exhibitors and breeders or other pet owners. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the FlightSafety International Building, 9720 E. Central, and the public is welcome.
For more information, go to www.thekansastoydogclub.org.
Sales of chocolate bunnies to help Bunny TNT
Bunny TNT, a local club, has joined with Cocoa Dolce Artisan Chocolates and Cero’s Candies to help get out the message that live bunnies do not make good Easter presents.
For a sweet alternative, Cocoa Dolce at 2132 N. Rock Road, Suite 100, will offer a special chocolate bunny for $2. Cero’s has created a $3 chocolate bunny that can be purchased at Animal Health Center, 2930 E. Harry; Gupton’s Pets and Supplies, 2815 George Washington Blvd.; and Hillside Feed and Seed, 1805 S. Hillside.
These chocolate bunny treats will be available through Easter, April 16. Proceeds go to help with Bunny TNT’s rabbit rescue and educational efforts.
Compiled by Diane McCartney
