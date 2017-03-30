Why dogs inspire such devotion in their people

Buddy was a bad, bad dog.
Disobedient, Buddy was. Destructive on an industrial yellow Labrador dog scale.
Buddy is still alive, so far. Fatter, older, calmer.
But young Buddy tore up sofas and loveseats.
Buddy shredded pillows and scattered blizzards of stuffing.
Buddy ate a cellphone.
Buddy ate a digital camera.
In Buddy’s backyard poop, Karla and Jeremy James found pieces of circuit boards from their missing TV remote. They found Karla’s underwear, and big wads of a bed comforter from the guest bedroom.
Like the yellow dog from “Marley and Me,” Buddy destroyed everything.
But Karla loves Buddy, because Buddy, like her other dogs Milo, Tucker and Bandit, keeps Karla sane in days of sadness.
Buddy ate chunks of siding from Karla and Jeremy James’ house.
He was so destructive that Karla told friends, as a joke, that John Grogan, who wrote “Marley and Me,” had never lived in Florida like he claimed in his book.
In Karla’s joke, Grogan lived in a Wichita house behind her house.
And there, her fictional Grogan laughed every day while he watched Buddy across the back yard. And he prepared for writing “Marley” by noting down what Buddy destroyed, what tools or toys Buddy ate.
Like Grogan and many other dog lovers, Karla James wonders why dogs inspire such devotion in people.
Some dog lovers in Wichita get choked up explaining that.
For the real Grogan, exploring that question was the starting point of a love story.
‘Dogs don’t judge’
Why the devotion?
“Love. Purpose. Companionship,” Randi Carter said. “Dogs don’t judge. That’s why we love them so much. They never betray. They make us feel wanted, needed and loved.”
“And all they want in return is a bowl of food and a few pats on the head.”
Carter spends tens of thousands of dollars a year rescuing dogs in Wichita with her organization, Beauties and Beasts.
At night, if she’s housing rescued puppies (or kittens), she gets up every two hours and bottle-feeds them.
On her forearm are round dark-red scars – puncture wounds from the upper and lower jaw of a pit bull she had named Uno, because Uno had one testicle. She had rescued Uno, emaciated and dying, after he’d been dumped in an oil field. After he bit her, Randi took Uno in her arms and told him she loved him, even as she helped euthanize him.
Dogs soothe souls.
Wichita police Lt. Joe Schroeder, who serves in a Kansas Air National Guard combat unit, came home from a combat zone last summer.
He won’t talk about that service, because it’s secret. But something about that service disturbed him.
Two things helped him navigate it: One, his wife loves him; and two, he loves animals.
He did some soul-searching, about how to redefine his career. He made an unusual move.
After he came home from southwest Asia last summer, Schroeder, a longtime police lieutenant, volunteered to run the Wichita Animal Shelter, a city facility derided by animal rescue people.
“We had a horrible reputation – nobody trusted us,” he said. “People thought we were incompetent.”
“He turned the shelter around,” said Sarah Coffman, who runs the animal rescue group Wichita Animal Action League. “Nobody before him ever wanted to run the shelter; they all regarded getting sent there as a kind of punishment. But Schroeder volunteered – and changed everything.”
People change. And sometimes dogs change people.
Derek Morgan choked up the other day, an outburst he doesn’t understand.
“I’m a very cerebral person,” he said, almost apologetically. He’s a manager for the Federal Aviation Administration in Wichita. He lost his best friend, Mattie, on Jan. 6, and he’s still grieving. When Morgan’s wife, Kaye Monk Morgan, brought that dog home years ago, he’d wanted to object. He fell in love instead.
“That little pearly-white-haired dog,” he calls her. She was a schnauzer/poodle mix.
“Loyalty,” he said, choking up again. “Unconditional love.”
When she lay dying in his arms, “I felt myself, amid deep sorrow, feeling the uncontrollable urge to smile,” Morgan said.
“And I thought, why am I smiling? Maybe, this is what it is: This connecting, with something outside of ourselves and our ego, connecting with another consciousness, even in fleeting moments. Like a whisper in the wind.”
Grogan himself says Marley, especially because of Marley’s destructive flaws, made him a better man, father, friend and husband.
“He tested me,” Grogan said.
“He taught me loyalty.”
Doggie destruction
John Grogan and his wife, Jenny Vogt, bought a yellow Labrador puppy from a backyard breeder in 1991. They were newlyweds, both newspaper reporters, and John was one of the better investigative reporters in all of Florida. They thought a dog might be fun.
And Jenny said dog-raising could train them for parenthood. At the breeder’s home, the yellow puppy they bought nearly chewed off John’s watchband. More destruction would follow.
Marley chewed and shredded shoes, Frisbees, doors, sofas. Marley drank out of the toilet. He ate ballpoint pens, mangoes, rubber bands, hair combs, toy plastic soldiers, the entire foam cover to a stereo speaker, and an 18-karat gold necklace John gave Jenny for her birthday. John spent days going gold-mining in Marley’s poop to get it back.
On the day Jenny tested positive for pregnancy, John stuck his hand down Marley’s throat to retrieve the positive blue test-strip Jenny had just finished using.
One day, at the height of Marley’s destructive days, Jenny told John that the only reason their dog was still alive was that Marley stopped misbehaving when he came near Patrick, their first newborn.
‘Just a lick’
Cheri Oatsdean of Wichita published a book last year, “Blacky! A K9 Rescue of the Heart,” about a dog that dresses sometimes in a Superman outfit and helps Oatsdean’s mother endure dementia. That dog taught her how to love people, she said.
Oatsdean’s mother, Charlotte Neuhauser, now 96, has suffered from dementia for years. In 2011 she took off with the car and ended up in Fredonia, 90 miles east of Wichita, not knowing where she was.
Oatsdean took her mother’s car keys away; Neuhauser got mad. Oatsdean took away other freedoms, to protect her. Oatsdean, frantic and highly educated, researched all sorts of techniques to help her cope with the illness. “I kept thinking that maybe this set of memory flashcards, or this food, would help my mother.”
Then she got her mother a bichon frise/poodle mix, named Blacky. “And Blacky humbled me,” Oatsdean said. “With all my computer research, and my supposed skills, he showed me that he could make my mother happy with just a lick.”
“I started watching Blacky jump up on her and make her instantly happy. And I saw that watching him was kind of divine.”
Meet a dog owner, and you find many similar stories.
Randi Carter, the animal rescuer, says her father, Henry Woods, age 93, is still alive today because of Dozer, her dog.
She moved her dad into her home, with herself, her cat, Oreo, and Dozer, her 14-year-old spaniel/Lab mix.
“I’m gone 11 hours a day,” Carter said. “Dad feeds the dog, gives it medicine. He’s still alive because of that. Taking care of Dozer gives him a purpose – that’s his job, his reason for being, his reason for feeling like he still matters.”
Karla James, before she loved Buddy, had loved Rascal, because Rascal the cocker spaniel got Karla through the lonely nights after she moved to Wichita from North Dakota in 1998. And Rascal had gotten her through the nights after her divorce, when she sobbed alone on the couch, never wanting to meet anyone again.
Buddy loved Rascal, too.
After Rascal died, Buddy stopped eating.
He began to starve. Karla saved him by going to the Kansas Humane Society, day after day. And she brought home Milo, and Bandit, and Tucker, until Jeremy, her husband, finally told Karla to please stop acquiring rescue dogs.
Why does this crazy compulsion happen to people?
A gift
Marley died in 2003. Grogan was by that time a popular columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He wrote about Marley’s life and death in a column.
John got 800 messages, many written in the white-hot heat of gratitude and emotion about their own dogs. It surprised Grogan a little, but not by much.
Like many good investigative reporters, Grogan had sometimes poked fun at reporters who write fluffy articles about pets. But John knew now that Marley wasn’t just a pet story. He was a love story, a profound and universal lesson about people, about him and Jenny, and how they’d together worked through a searing test in life.
Many people would have sent Marley to death row for his sins. But enduring Marley’s faults were what welded John and Jenny into stronger people, wiser, more forgiving. They were great parents even before their three children were born because Marley had taught them fortitude.
Grogan began to get up at 5 a.m. every day, shortly after Marley’s death. He wrote half a chapter a day, sometimes a full chapter, day after day, before work, for nine months.
“And I realized, in the writing, that difficult dogs and difficulties in life tended to make for more meaningful relationships between those we love.”
“A dog like Marley will either break you or make you figure it out. Marley gave Jenny and me a gift. He forced us to work together as a team, as a young married couple, to solve a really profound challenge in our lives without destroying our relationship. He was the glue that cemented us as a couple.”
“Marley and Me” was published in 2005.
The book sold 5 million copies, and has so far been translated into 30 languages. The book spent 76 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, 27 of those weeks at No. 1, according to Grogan’s Wikipedia entry.
When the movie opened in 2008, it set what was then a Christmas Day box office record: $14.5 million in ticket sales.
“Marley can still deeply affect us long after he’s gone,” Grogan said. “Marley profoundly changed my life.
“I get letters to this day. From Brazil. China. Russia. Poland. Thailand. Vietnam. There’s a Hebrew edition in Israel. The letters all have these post-Marley revelations from people about how their dogs changed their lives.
“We have all these differences.
“But despite all our differences, and animosities between nations and governments, we are fundamentally all humans, all part of the same tribe, the same family, and we all have far more in common than what separates us.
“And I stumbled onto that, with the story of a family and a dog.”
Roy Wenzl’s life was saved by a 25-pound border collie named Banner, who in 1984 attacked an 800-pound Angus bull attacking Roy in a cattle pasture. Roy worked with John Grogan at the Sun-Sentinel newspaper’s Delray Beach newsroom in South Florida in the 1990s: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
