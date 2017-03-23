Adopt a pet (March 25, 2017)

Barton the Wallflower, a 7-year-old male dog, 66 pounds, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hi guys! I’m a real good boy who loves a good game of fetch. I’ve had fun with KHS volunteers, but what I really want is a place to call home forever. I’ll be honest: I tend to be a little on the reserved side, but once we spend some time together, you’ll see my real personality shine. I hope you come to meet me soon. I’d love to go home with you today.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Maya the Wallflower, 2-year-old female dog, 68 pounds
I’m blonde, beautiful and a big sweetie you’ll want to love on. I have lived with kids and dogs before, so if you’d like to come meet me, please bring your kiddos and other dogs so we can meet too. I’ve been at KHS for a little while now and I really just want somebody to love. I can’t wait to meet you. Come by KHS for a visit today.
▪ Ginger the Go-Getter, 1-year-old female dog, 63 pounds
Hi there. Are you excited? I’m excited. I love to be active and on the go. I’m still pretty young and am looking for an energetic family who loves to play and burn energy. I’ve already lived with kids and other dogs, so I’m pretty much a ready-made friend perfect for your family. Please some see me soon so we can become best friends. I know you’ll love me and my super-cute face.
▪ Eden the Sidekick, 8-year-old female cat, 11 pounds
Hello, friends, I’ve been waiting for you for 8 years. I’m a beautiful girl who’s just looking for someone to be my steady companion. I like attention, but I also love to just hang out and do my own thing sometimes. I’ve already lived with other cats, so I’m sure I’d get along with yours. Please come adopt me we can keep each other company every day.
▪ Kitten Little the Private Investigator, 1 1/2-year-old male cat, 9 pounds
Hi everyone! Not to brag, but I’m a pretty great cat. I’m adorable and have the cutest white-tipped socks on. I used to live with kids, cats and dogs so I can blend right in to any family. Plus I’m house-trained. Since I’m grown, I don’t even have an adoption fee. There’s no reason NOT to adopt me. I’ve been a little shy since being in the shelter, so can you please take me home so I can get used to a new place? Then I’ll really open up and I know you’ll love me.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
