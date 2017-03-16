Adopt a pet (March 18, 2017)

Nikki, a female Chihuahua, 2 or 3 years old, is available for adoption from Pals Animal Rescue. She was picked up as a stray and was not claimed. She is very small at about 4 pounds. She is a bit shy but loves to cuddle with you while you read or watch TV. She is not at all aggressive and loves everyone once she is familiar with them.
Also available from Pals:
▪ Luna, a 7-year-old female Cairn terrier, is as sweet and loving as can be. She is housetrained and great with people and male dogs. She doesn’t get along so well with female dogs, though, which is somewhat true to her breed.
See Nikki, Luna and other Pals dogs 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3615 N. Rock Road.
▪ Angel, a 3-year-old Siamese-mix cat, is looking for a calm, quiet home where she will be the queen bee with no other cats around. Her owner passed away and she is used to a senior family. She is very sweet and loving with people, just not with other cats.
Meet Angel and other Pals cats from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart at 11739 E. Kellogg.
For more information, visit www.palsrescue.org or call 316-990-3647.
Emmeric the Free Spirit, a 1-year-old male dog, 59 pounds, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hi guys. I’m a smarty-pants who’s just looking for someone to love and play with. I’m a real good boy, but right now I have a bit of a doggie cold. The good news is, it’s totally treatable and KHS will send home some medicine with me to help me feel better. Since I’m not feeling my best, my adoption fee is even cheaper. Please come see me now so we can become best friends.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Witt the Goofball, 8-year-old female dog, 76 pounds
I’m a fun-loving gal who really needs someone to play with me. I want to make you laugh, and I’ll do my very best to please you. I’ve lived with kids and dogs in the past so I would be a perfect addition to your family. I’m out on the adoption floor now, so I’d love for you to come see me. I can’t wait to go home.
▪ Miles the Tail-wagger, 6-month-old male dog, 25 pounds
I’m a young gun now but I’m going to grow big, strong and smart and I can’t wait for you to teach me. I love to wag, wag, wag my tail, and I just know you’ll love my personality. I’m only 6 months old but I’ve already been partially housetrained. Plus, my previous owners had kids and even cats, so I know just how to blend in. I really want to be a part of your family. Will you come take me home today?
▪ Gretel the Explorer, 2-year-old female cat, 12 pounds
My green eyes and super-soft fur are sure to suck you right in. You’ll love me. I’m into strutting around and exploring my new surroundings. I love a good petting but would rather you let me walk around instead of being held or cooped up. I’ve lived with kids and cats, and I don’t mind dogs too much either. I’m staying in a foster home for now so I would LOVE to meet you and go home with you as soon as possible. Call KHS to set up a meeting today.
▪ Hadassah, 2-year-old female cat, 8 pounds
Would you just look at my face? I’m pretty cute, huh? I really, really want to be your friend and come home with you. My personality is a good balance of shy and social. Plus, I’m already trained to use a litter box. I’m staying in foster care where I live with two other cats, but mostly I just leave them alone. I’m super sweet and lovable, so if you need a furever friend, please visit me. Call KHS to set up a time to meet me.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
