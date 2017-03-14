Pet briefs

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together Pause

1:16 Little Yorkie named Lucy picks toy that's larger than herself

2:05 Volunteers feed calves orphaned by wildfires

1:39 4-H families take in calves orphaned by wildfires

1:04 His cattle survived, but scorched grassland means years of financial loss

0:56 Wichita Union Stockyards event center and steakhouse to open

0:55 Barry Brown excited to be at first NCAA Tournament with Kansas State

1:23 Roberts visits western Kansas after wildfires

0:46 Fat Tuesday celebration with the Mudbugs