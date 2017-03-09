Adopt a pet (March 11, 2017)

Mollie, the Go-Getter, a 1-year-old female terrier/American pit bull mix, 53 pounds, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hi there. Are you a busy body who loves to be active? Perfect, me too! I LOVE to play fetch with a tennis ball and if you’re looking for a great running partner, I’m your go-to gal. I just want to play with you and make you smile every day. Oh, and guess what? I’m already housetrained. Come see me for yourself. I know you’ll want to take me home.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Arabella, the Busy Bee, 2-year-old female beagle mix, 17 pounds
Hi friend! I’ve been waiting my whole life to meet you. Not to brag, but I’m one of the cutest pups I’ve seen around here. Just look at my soft, floppy ears and puppy eyes. I can be a little shy from time to time, but once I’ve warmed up to you, I just want to play and wag my tail for you. I’m pretty smart and like to please. I know you’ll love me if we get the chance to meet. Come on over and take me home today.
▪ Guiness, the Goofball, 8-year-old male retriever/Labrador mix, 81 pounds
Hi ya folks. I’m a sweet old boy who just wants to be loved. I get along great with kids and other dogs – I’ve lived with them before. Plus, I’m already housetrained. Who doesn’t love that? I’m a glass-half-full kind of guy and just want to make you happy. I know you’ll fall in love with me when we meet. Please come see me today and give me a forever home.
▪ Speedy, the Sidekick, 6-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
Hi, humans. I know my name doesn’t really give it away, but I’m quite the experienced napper. I mean, who doesn’t love a good nap and snuggle? I know I sure do. If you’re looking for your best buddy and a cool cat who sticks by your side – that’s me. I’m known for being a great cat, now I just need you to take me to a great home so I can show you. Let’s meet today.
▪ Farley, the Leader of the Band, 2-year-old male cat, domestic shorthair mix
Let’s be honest — I’m sweet, cute, lovable, playful and also a great lap cat. I love to play with fun toys, especially lasers I can chase around. I’m just a great all-around cat. Now, it’s time to admit that maybe you really are a cat person and let me be your forever friend. I’m staying with a foster family for now, and since pet carriers aren’t my favorite thing in the world, it would be great if we could meet at my foster home for the first time. Call KHS to set up a meeting today.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
