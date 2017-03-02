Toy dog specialty event to be part of four-day dog show

The Kansas Toy Dog Club will hold its 12th annual American Kennel Club-licensed Toy Group Specialty show on April 8 at Century II.
The show will be part of the four-day Sunflower Cluster Dog Show April 6-9 at Century II. Events will include conformation, obedience, rally and Canine Good Citizen testing. Admission is free.
At the Toy Group Specialty show, which starts at 10 a.m. on April 8, 128 toy dogs will compete for the Group One trophy.
The Kansas Toy Dog Club was established in 1998. Members are dog owners from all walks of life, weekend dog exhibitors and breeders or concerned and interested pet owners. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at the FlightSafety International Building, 9720 E. Central, and the public is welcome.
For more information, go to www.thekansastoydogclub.org.
Diane McCartney: 316-268-6593, @dlmccartney
