Adopt a pet (March 4, 2017)

Lulu is one of many senior dogs available for adoption from Pals Animal Rescue. She is a wonder dog who, at 11 years of age, still has lots of love to give to a new family. She is a Maltese and poodle mix, and at about 9 pounds is just the right size to cuddle up with on cold winter evenings while you watch TV or read a good book. She is loving and gentle, is good with other dogs and loves people.
Sugar, also available from Pals, is the biggest, bravest little girl in town. She is a terrier and, at about 9 pounds, is a sweetheart — with the heart of a lion when it comes to sharing food or treats with other dogs. She is crate-trained and doing well on her house training. She loves to fall asleep in her foster dad’s arms as he watches TV, or if need be, she just walks into her crate and cuddles up in her blankets (with the door open). She is only about 1 year old.
See Lulu, Sugar and other Pals dogs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at PetSmart, 3615 N. Rock Road. For more information, call 316-990-3647 or visit the website www.palsrescue.org.
Salt, a 4-year-old female domestic shorthair cat, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Psst. Over here. The name is Salt. I’m what the shelter staff call a “private investigator.” That means I’m on the lookout for a very special kind of family. You see, I’m a really cool cat. I’m also quite independent. I will be affectionate, but most of the time I’m perfectly happy just being in the same room with you doing my own cat thing. I do like to explore. Once I get my forever home I’m going to explore all over and discover every little nook and cranny. I can’t wait. Come visit me soon and start our adventure today.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Abigail, 3-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
I am applying for the position as your personal assistant. I know exactly how to be with you and help with whatever activity you’re engaged in. I can push the keys as you type, hold the papers down while you read, and even keep your lap warm during meetings. Not to mention I’m quite the movie critic. If you think I might be the ideal candidate for Best Cat Ever, come visit me and check out my resume.
▪ Colt, 5-year-old male shepherd-Labrador retriever mix
How do you do? I’m a perfectly behaved gentleman who is looking for a family to love me forever. I know all the basic commands like “sit” and “stay.” I also walk perfectly on a leash. I guess that’s why they call me a “Teacher’s Pet” around here. What can I say? I’m just a good boy. Now I just need someone to give me a chance to show off all my doggie skills. I’d love to show you, so swing by the Kansas Humane Society today and let me introduce myself.
▪ Otis, 10-year-old male shepherd mix
Hey there, kid. Don’t let these gray hairs around my chin fool ya. I’m still young at heart. The staff here at the shelter call me a “Goofball” because I’m always hamming it up, trying to put a smile on people’s faces. You know what would put a smile on my face? Having a home of my very own and someone to love me. I’m a sweetheart deep down and I’d love to have a best friend who is equally sweet. So come by and see me. I betcha anything that you’ll fall in love with me, instantly.
▪ Princess, 5-year-old female Labrador retriever mix
My name is Princess. But here at the shelter they mostly call me “Goofball” — come to think of it, that may be more fitting. I’m just a ball of energy. I love to play and run around in the yard with the staff and volunteers. But I’m really hoping I’ll have a yard of my own someday and a best friend to play with. If you give me a chance, I’ll show you what a good girl I am. I’m already housetrained. I’ve lived in a home with another dog before, and we got along just fine. Plus I’m very friendly; I greet everyone with a big wag of my little stubby tail and one of my signature smiles. So come meet me today. It could be the start of our happily ever after.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
