Adopt a pet (Feb. 25, 2017)

Otis, a 10-year-old male shepherd mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hey there, kid. Don’t let these gray hairs around my chin fool ya. I’m still young at heart. The staff here at the shelter call me a “Goofball” because I’m always hamming it up, trying to put a smile on people’s faces. You know what would put a smile on my face? Having a home of my very own and someone to love me. I’m a sweetheart deep down, and I’d love to have a best friend who is equally as sweet. You’ll love my sweet personality. So come by and see me. I betcha anything that you’ll fall in love with me, instantly.
Also available:
▪ Sugar, 13-year-old female beagle mix
Do you need a friend? I sure could use one right now. My old family gave me up because their kids weren’t respecting my space very well. I don’t like it when people jump on me and pull my tail. Can you blame me? I’m kind of a shy girl. I’d love to have someone gentle to cuddle up with, though. Someone as sweet as me. And I’m pretty sweet … after all, my name is Sugar. Just give me a little time to adjust to my new home and pretty soon I’ll come out of my shell. I’ve seen lots of dogs here at the shelter get their happily ever after. I’ve been patiently waiting to find my forever home. Could that be with you? Good news is, I’m house trained. And I’ve also lived with other animals. So come by the Kansas Humane Society today and meet me.
▪ Tigger, 1-year-old male Mountain Cur mix
Hello, I’m Tigger. I’m not sure what I’m doing here at the Kansas Humane Society. My family told me they were moving, but I guess I thought I’d get to go with them. Now I’m looking for another family to give me a chance to be part of their pack, someone who will love me forever. I promise I’m a very good boy. I’ve lived with other dogs and children just fine in my former home. I’d love to have someone to play with again. So give me a chance. Come on over to the Kansas Humane Society and meet me today. You won’t regret it.
▪ Salt, 4-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair
Psst. Over here. The name is Salt. I’m what the shelter staff call a “private investigator.” That means I’m on the lookout for a very special kind of family. You see, I’m a really cool cat. I’m quite independent. I will be affectionate, but most of the time I’m perfectly happy just being in the same room with you doing my own cat thing. I do like to explore. Once I get my forever home I’m going to explore all over and discover every little nook and cranny. I can’t wait. Come visit me soon and start our adventure today.
▪ Freckles, 7-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
I’d like to think I’m running the show down here at KHS. My cat friends and I are having a great time, but I would really love to go home soon. I’ve got a fun and confident personality and I do everything in a big way. I like to be noticed, and when you’re as cute and spunky as me, there’s nothing wrong with that. I’m adventurous, but have no fear. I’ll always make plenty of time for affection and purrs for you. Need some spice in your life? I will be that and much more.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
