Adopt a pet (Feb. 18, 2017)

Tasha, an 8-year-old female Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Why am I smiling? I’m going home, soon. If you play your cards right, you may get to take me home with you. How cool would that be? I say it would be super cool. I’m goofy and fun. I’m sweet, too. You’ll love me, I promise. I’ll definitely keep your life interesting. That’s why the staff here call me a “Goofball,” because I’m always coming up with ways to make them laugh. What can I say? I just like to see my people with a smile on their face.
Also available at KHS:
▪ Fancy, 2-year-old female American pit bull terrier mix
Hey there. I’m Fancy. Come let me show you my “fancy” moves. I love to play fetch and tag, and run around with my friends. I guess that’s why they call me the “Life of the Party” here at KHS. I’m just a happy gal. In fact I was wagging my tail so hard I actually hurt it. But the folks here at the shelter wrapped it up for me, and I went right back to playing. I’d love to play with you. Won’t you come meet me? I’ll be waiting.
▪ Otis, 10-year-old male shepherd mix
Hey there, kid. Don’t let these gray hairs around my chin fool ya, I’m still young at heart. The staff here at the shelter call me a “Goofball” because I’m always hamming it up, trying to put a smile on people’s faces. You know what would put a smile on my face? Having a home of my very own and someone to love me. I’m a sweetheart deep down and I’d love to have a best friend who is equally as sweet. So come by and see me. I betcha anything that you’ll fall in love with me, instantly.
▪ Charlie, 10-year-old male cat, domestic shorthair mix
I’d like to think I’m running the show down here at KHS. My cat friends and I are having a great time, but I would really love to go home soon. I’ve got a fun and confident personality, and I do everything in a big way. I like to be noticed, and when you’re as cute and spunky as I am, there’s nothing wrong with that. I’m adventurous, but have no fear. I’ll always make plenty of time for affection and purrs for you. Need some spice in your life? I will be that and much more.
▪ Jenna, 10-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
I am a very sweet girl who loves attention. I will greet you at the door and rub up against your legs and head-butt your hand to let you know that I want you to pet me. Sometimes I will meow to remind you that you haven’t given me enough attention lately. Don’t worry, I’m not needy about it. I like my quiet time, too, and am just as happy lying at your feet or close by. I might do best in a quiet home that allows me to be myself and not have to share my people with too many other pets. I can be pretty shy if there is too much activity or noise going on. If you are looking for a lifelong companion who doesn’t get into trouble and is easy to have around, please come see me today.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
Comments