Awww! See what pops out of the trunk of this tree

Watch as a litter of kittens pop out of the hollow trunk of one of the live oaks on Washington Avenue in downtown Ocean Springs, Mississippi. (Amanda McCoy/Sun Herald)

Canines frolic in an indoor dog park

Dogs frolic at a temporary indoor dog park set up this weekend in a Liberty Street warehouse in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. The organizers are with Bar K Lab, a combination dog park/restaurant/event space that will soon begin construction in Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.

Dogs take a dip for charity

"Puppy Paddle," a benefit for the Kansas Humane Society, gave several dogs, and their owners, a chance to take a swim in a warm pool and freezing cold day.

Ninja, leaving on a jet plane

A cat who had escaped from her Florida family while traveling through Wichita was found last week after living homeless in Wichita for the past four months. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, she left on a private jet from Colonel James Jabara Airport bound for Orlando to return to her family. (Video by Beccy Tanner)

Cat lover happy to reunite Florida family with their cat

Friends of Felines' Kelly Schuhs, who takes care of some colonies of feral cats in Delano, discovered a tame cat a few months ago only to find out that its owners from Florida, who lost the cat while on vacation here, had been looking for it, setting up a happy reunion for Ninja and her owners. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Ninja, the wandering cat

Ninja, a lost Florida cat found in Wichita, gets a physical Wednesday from Kelly Jones of the Cat Hospital of Wichita. (Video by Beccy Tanner / The Wichita Eagle)

Watching these happy dogs frolic will make you smile

Two dozen dogs strutted their stuff Friday as part of the Dog Trot and Puppy Pageant at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village. The event, in its second year, raised money for the Great Plains SPCA, which operates local animal shelters and pet adoption services.

