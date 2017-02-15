Awww! See what pops out of the trunk of this tree

Dogs frolic at a temporary indoor dog park set up this weekend in a Liberty Street warehouse in Kansas City’s West Bottoms. The organizers are with Bar K Lab, a combination dog park/restaurant/event space that will soon begin construction in Richard L. Berkley Riverfront Park.
Director of Veteran Student Services Sarah Sell got a half Lab/half Rhodesian ridgeback rescue dog to train to be a therapy dog for the Veterans Center at Wichita State University. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
A cat who had escaped from her Florida family while traveling through Wichita was found last week after living homeless in Wichita for the past four months. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, she left on a private jet from Colonel James Jabara Airport bound for Orlando to return to her family. (Video by Beccy Tanner)
Friends of Felines' Kelly Schuhs, who takes care of some colonies of feral cats in Delano, discovered a tame cat a few months ago only to find out that its owners from Florida, who lost the cat while on vacation here, had been looking for it, setting up a happy reunion for Ninja and her owners. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Two dozen dogs strutted their stuff Friday as part of the Dog Trot and Puppy Pageant at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village. The event, in its second year, raised money for the Great Plains SPCA, which operates local animal shelters and pet adoption services.