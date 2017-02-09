Adopt a pet (Feb. 11, 2017)

Cassiopeia, a 6-year-old female Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Looking for a top-of-the-line companion? Someone to curl up on the couch with to watch a movie? Well, look no further. I’m the girl for you. Whatever you want to do, I know I’ll want to do it too. That’s just the kind of girl I am. I love my people so much. I’m so excited to meet my forever family and I hope you’re on your way here soon.
Also available at KHS:
▪ Phish, 2-year-old male American pit bull terrier mix
Ahh-choo! Whew, this roller-coaster weather we’ve been having has got me feeling under the weather. Do you have a warm place I could stay? The vet here at the shelter gave me some antibiotics and some doggie cough drops to help me feel better, but what I’d really like is to curl up with someone under a blanket. Once I get to feeling better, we can go on all sorts of adventures together.
▪ Tasha, 8-year-old female Labrador retriever mix
Why am I smiling? I’m going home soon. If you play your cards right, you may get to take me home with you. How cool would that be? I say it would be super cool. I’m goofy and fun. I’m sweet, too. You’ll love me, I promise. I’ll definitely keep your life interesting. That’s why the staff here call me a “Goofball,” because I’m always coming up with ways to make them laugh. What can I say? I just like to see my people with a smile on their face.
▪ Gizmo, 8-year-old female cat, domestic long-hair mix
Oh my, what big eyes I have. Aren’t I beautiful? Come follow me. I know how to have the most fun. Let’s play together, and then perhaps we will work on our tan in that ray of sunshine. After lunch we can invent a new game with some random piece of paper, and then take some time off to have a purrfect nap together. How is our day sounding to you? If you want a new companion as much as I do, then please come take me home.
▪ Draco, 5-year-old male cat, domestic shorthair mix
I’m so helpful. I’ll just lie on your stuff and look cute, and magically everything gets done. That’s right. Homework: Done. Laundry: Done. Humans don’t seem to agree with me about that, but they do agree that I look cute. Come by and see me. I’m adorable.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
