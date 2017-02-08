Bunnies, owners invited to ‘Hop In’ on Feb. 19

Bunny lovers are invited to a “Hop In” and meeting for Bunny TNT from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside.
Bunny TNT is an organization that gives bunnies and their owners a chance to meet for a social event and allows owners to learn more about bunnies and their care.
Topics at the meeting will include fundraising and bunny bonding. Bunnies can also get their toenails trimmed, and there will be bunnies available for adoption. All bunnies participating in the “Hop In” must be spayed or neutered.
For more information, contact Joyce Gedraitis at 316-683-1122 or e-mail grandmabunnyep@yahoo.com.
Diane McCartney
