Adopt a pet (Feb. 4, 2017)

Earl, a 14-week-old kitten, is available for adoption from Pals Animal Rescue. He is one of the sweetest kittens you will ever find and loves to show off by standing on his hind legs and trying to look like a meerkat. Earl is one of a litter of three kittens that were brought into the animal shelter at a very young age, in terrible condition. It was touch-and-go with them at first, but their foster mom did not give up and did a wonderful job raising them. Earl and other Pals cats will be at the Wichita Cat Fancy cat show Saturday and Sunday at the Cotillion.
Suzie Q, a female Boston terrier about 2 to 3 years old, is also available from Pals. Suzie has been a total delight since she came into her foster mom’s home. She needed to work on her house-training but has gotten much better at that. She is such a smart little girl that she has learned to “dance” for her treats and looks really sweet when she wears her pink tutu. Meet Suzie and other Pals dogs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart at 3615 N. Rock Road. For more information, visit www.palsrescue.org or call 316-990-3647.
April, a 2 year old female American pit bull terrier mix, is available from Kansas Humane Society.
Brrrr … I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to spring, specifically April. Get it? That’s my name. And it couldn’t be more fitting. I’m a sunny, free-spirited kind of girl. I love to be outside running around and playing ball with my favorite people. Maybe we could play together once it warms up? These cold winter days have me feeling a little under the weather. I caught a doggie cold, you see. But don’t worry, a couple more days of antibiotics and I’ll be back to my happy-go-lucky self. Come see me today at the Kansas Humane Society.
Also available from KHS:
▪ Dakota, 9-year-old female terrier mix
I may be stuck in a little body, but there’s nothing little about my personality. I love to go on walks and explore the neighborhood. Right now I’m living in a foster home but I’m hoping to have a place of my very own soon. My foster family wrote a note to explain just how special I am. They say: “Dakota is a wonderful dog. She is gentle and affectionate. She will do great in a quiet home with a large fenced yard to explore in. She loves to go on walks and needs that exercise. She gets along great with other small, friendly dogs. She loves to be in someone’s lap being cuddled, so needs to be allowed onto the furniture. She has a happy, gentle personality.” Wasn’t that nice of my foster family? I just love them. I’m sure I’ll love you too. So call 316-524-9196 today to set up a visit.
▪ Flubber, 3-year-old male American pit bull terrier mix
Hi, I’m Flubber. No, I won’t bounce around and make a mess of your home like that jiggly, green flubber character they made a movie about. But I can guarantee I’ll bring just as much fun and laughter to your home. You see, I’m quite an animated guy, I’m just excited about everything. I’m super excited about finding my forever home, that’s for sure. I love to explore, so if you’re excited about that, then we’re going to make a great team. Are you here yet? My tail is wagging.
Cricket, 10-year-old female domestic shorthair cat
Psst. Hey, over here. I’m Cricket. I’d love to get to know you but I can be a little shy at first. You see, I’m nervous being back here at the shelter. My brother Cory and I had a nice family but then they had to move away and they left us behind. Now I’m hoping to be adopted by someone who will love us for the rest of our lives. Give me one good scratch behind the ears and I’ll be your best friend forever. When you get scratching on just the right spot, I let out the cutest little trill. Soon I’ll be head-bumping you and asking for attention all the time.
▪ Keys, 1-year-old female domestic shorthair cat
Hi. My name is Keys and I sure hope you’re looking for a little cat just like me. Right now, I’m staying with my foster family, but it’s time for me to find my very own forever home. I am the nicest cat you could ever hope to meet. I know how to speak cat fluently. Do you? If not, I can teach you because I have a large vocabulary of trills, chirps and mews. I’m still kind of young so I have lots of energy at play time, but unlike a kitten, I can appreciate my nap times, too. If you think we could have a great life together, call 316-524-9196 so the folks at KHS can arrange for us to meet.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
