Senior dogs in Wichita seeking homes

Kansas K-9 ResQ has a great assortment of senior dogs available for adoption. These dogs have found themselves homeless during the most vulnerable part of their lives as adult dogs. These dogs are experienced in being the best of companions, they are housetrained, crate-trained and they don’t dig or chew. They only want a home where they will be loved and cared for in their retirement years.
Carrie is a perfect dog. She is a beagle mix who rarely barks and loves attention. She loves children and most other dogs (she can be somewhat opinionated at times). Carrie lost her family when they became homeless. She has had her health issues (overweight, ear infections, broken and infected teeth) taken care of. Carrie is about 8 years old and weighs 40 pounds.
Chester is a sweet, happy little wirehaired terrier and fox terrier mix. He was turned over to the shelter when his family couldn’t care for him any longer. His foster family has nursed him through painful and debilitating back pain, which has now been resolved. He is a happy, active little guy who has thoroughly charmed his foster parents. Chester is about 8½ years old and weighs 16 pounds.
Gentry is an Italian greyhound who became homeless when his owner was diagnosed with cancer and could no longer take care of him. He loves people and other dogs and is very well behaved. His only health issue is the need for daily thyroid medication. Gentry is good with older children and would like a quiet home for his retirement. Gentry is 8 years old and weighs 23 pounds.
Donnie and Marie are silky terriers who came to the shelter together as strays. Donnie is more outgoing than Marie and loves squeaky toys, tug-of-war, car rides and lap time. He is housetrained with supervision. Marie is shy with people she doesn’t know. Her veterinarian suspects that she has had numerous litters of puppies. She is now spayed and has had benign mammary tumors removed. She continues to learn to trust people. Ideally, Donnie and Marie will be adopted together; if not, Marie should go to a home with another small dog. They are about 7½ years old and weigh about 9 pounds.
Picasso is a shepherd-Newfoundland mix who was rescued from euthanasia by his veterinarian and brought to Kansas K-9 ResQ. Picasso is a loving guy who is happy just to be relaxing with his person and going for short walks. He is good with other dogs, cats and children. His coat is kept short due to a skin condition that is controlled with medicated shampoo. He has painful hips occasionally, due to hip dysplasia which is helped with medication. Picasso is about 9 years old and weighs about 60 pounds.
Trooper is a corgi mix who is a sweet and loving boy. He has a silly grin and wagging nub of a tail. He loves to play ball and is happiest with a toy in his mouth. He actually collects toys and keeps them in his bed. Trooper doesn’t hear as well as he used to and is not patient with bouncy puppies. He has had many health issues, including cancer in his mouth, several tumors and hair loss from skin infections, all of which have been taken care of. Trooper apparently had suffered neglect for several years. He would love a home with lots of attention. He is about 9 years old and weighs about 32 pounds.
For more information about these and other available dogs, go to www.ksk9resq.org/. To see which dogs will be available to meet potential adopters from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco in NewMarket Square, go to K-9 ResQ’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Kansas-K-9-ResQ. Contact them at 316-295-6534 or adoptadog@ksk9resq.org.
