Adopt a pet (Jan. 21, 2017)

Sophia, a 3-year-old female American pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
AAHHH-CHOO! Whew, this cold weather we’ve been having has got me feeling under the weather. Do you have a warm place I could stay? The vet here at the shelter gave me some antibiotics and some little doggie cough drops to help me feel better, but what I’d really like is to curl up with someone under a blanket. Once I get to feeling better, we can go on all sorts of adventures together. I’ll definitely keep your life interesting. That’s why the staff here call me a “Goofball,” because I’m always coming up with ways to make them laugh. What can I say? I just like to see my people with a smile on their face.
Also available:
▪ Dino, 10-year-old male Jack Russell terrier mix
Hey! You wanna play? Don’t let my age fool ya. I can run circles around these younger pups. Plus I’ve already outgrown all those annoying puppy habits like chewing up your furniture or going to the bathroom on your carpet. I’m just a mature fella with a happy-go-lucky attitude. I’d love to find someone to enjoy all of life’s adventures with. I love to go for walks. I also love to settle down and watch television. You’ll love me. So, come see me. We’ll talk more then. Oh, I can’t wait!
▪ Corbin, 3-year-old male American pit bull terrier mix
I’m black and white and cute all over. But don’t worry, I’m more than just my good looks. I’m a smart boy. I’m already house-trained. Plus I got along with the dog in my previous home. If you currently have a dog, definitely bring him along, so that we can meet and see if we can be friends. I’ve got lots of energy. I’ll probably plop my big self in your lap when I’m tired and snuggly. I’m adorable, so come adopt me.
▪ Lani, 3-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair
I am a very cool cat with a lot of love to offer. I’m already litter box trained. Plus I can be quite helpful. I’m what they call a “personal assistant” here at the shelter, which means I like to help out wherever I can. I’m also very affectionate and will come solicit attention from you. I get along with just about everyone. In my previous home I lived with other cats, dogs and even kids. So come on down to the shelter today and pay me a visit. I just know we’ll get along famously.
▪ Tootsie, 12-year-old male domestic shorthair
Meow! Will you play with me? All I need is a string and I’m good to go. Well, and someone to hold the string, I suppose. I would really love if someone sweet would take the time to play with me. I promise to be the best kitty that I can be. After we’re done playing, we can curl up and take a nap together. There’s nothing I like more than lounging in front of a big window and taking in a few rays. I can’t wait for all the fun we’re going to have together. So don’t wait. Come to the Kansas Humane Society today.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
