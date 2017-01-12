Adopt a pet (Jan. 14, 2017)

Blitzen, a 3-year-old male Australian Kelpie-shepherd mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
After delivering presents to children all over the world this Christmas, these paws are tired. So I’m looking for a new home and a new family I can love on. Hopefully it’s warmer than the North Pole at your house. I caught a bit of a cold running around in the cold air up there. But don’t worry, a couple more days of antibiotics and I’ll be back to feeling like myself again. Then we can go on walks together and cuddle up on the couch. I just know we’ll have a blast together. So come see me at the Kansas Humane Society today.
Also available:
▪ Mollie, 3-year-old female Labrador retriever mix
Hey there. I’m Mollie. I’m a fabulous dog. I’ll be even more fabulous when I get to know you better. Being in a strange place can be stressful for me, so the staff found me a foster home to stay in while I wait for my fur-ever home. My foster family is so nice, I’d love to have a family of my very own to love. Once I’m safe with you in a quiet home, my true wonderful personality will shine. I am nervous of children and would prefer a home without children or with children over 10 years old. Oh, I can’t wait. Let’s do this.
▪ Sophia, 3-year-old female American pit bull terrier mix
Ahh-choo! Whew, this cold weather we’ve been having has got me feeling under the weather. Do you have a warm place I could stay? The vet here at the shelter gave me some antibiotics and some little doggie cough drops, but what I’d really like is to curl up with someone under a blanket. Once I get to feeling better, we can go on all sorts of adventures together. I’ll definitely keep your life interesting. That’s why the staff here call me a “Goofball,” because I’m always coming up with ways to make them laugh. What can I say? I just like to see my people with a smile on their face.
▪ Echo, 2-year-old male cat, domestic shorthair mix
Hey there, the name is Echo. And just like the name implies, I’m always following right behind you. That’s why they call me a “Sidekick.” Like all sidekicks, I’m just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don’t go looking for trouble, but I’m no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further.
▪ Kenya, 2-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
Psst. Hey, over here. My name is Kenya. I’m a little shy at first, but I warm up quickly. I guess that’s why the staff here call me a “Secret Admirer.” You see, when it comes to relationships, I’m very level-headed. I don’t leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I’ll shower you with purrs, head-butts and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me, but I’ll be thinking a lot of you.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
