Adopt a pet (Jan. 7, 2017)

Bruce is one of two Boston terriers available for adoption from Pals Animal Rescue. He is about 3 to 5 years old and is a wonderful companion. He loves attention from his foster parents. He gets along great with other dogs and with cats and is house-trained. He doesn’t know a stranger and is always ready to romp or play.
Boots is a delightful male tuxedo cat about 2 years old, also available from Pals. He is friendly, playful and great with people, as well as dogs and female cats. Sometimes he thinks he is a dog and has no problems walking on a leash. He loves to cuddle, and his foster mom says he’s just a big baby.
See Pals dogs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart at 3615 N. Rock Road, and Pals cats from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at PetSmart West, 533 S. Tracy.
