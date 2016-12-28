Adopt a pet (Dec. 31, 2016)

Bo, a 4-year-old male Plott hound mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hey there. The name is Bo, but you can call me your beau. Ha ha. I just love to make people laugh. What can I say? I aim to please. I know my tricks would put a smile on your face. You should come see me and I’ll show you how well I can “sit,” “come” and “fetch.” I’ve got a bit of a cold right now, but give me a few more days and I’ll be feeling great and up for any adventure you could throw at me. Just give me a chance and I promise to stick by your side forever.
Also available:
▪ Mickey, 4-year-old female shepherd mix
Looking for someone to add a little pep to your everyday routine? Look no further; I’m your girl. The staff here at the shelter call me a “goofball” because I’m always playing around and doing things to make them laugh. I’ll do my very best to fill your home with love and laughter too, if only you’d give me a chance at a fur-ever home. I’m a member of the “Lonely Hearts Club” here at KHS, which means I’ve been waiting for someone special for a long time now. But I’m not losing hope. I just know someone great will come along and see what a good girl I am. I am house-trained, I get along great with other dogs and a cat, and with children. How can you go wrong here? You can’t. So come see me at the Kansas Humane Society today.
▪ Monica, 4-year-old female boxer/American pit bull terrier
Hi. I’m Monica and I’m looking for a friend. You know, like Phoebe or Rachel? I’d love to have someone to play with. I love staying busy, goofing around and spending time with my people, of course. Give me something to do and my tail will not stop wagging. Take me for a long walk, play fetch with me, or maybe we can play tug-of-war with a rope. After dinner and a break to rehydrate, maybe we can spend some time relaxing. I’m smart and willing to do whatever you want me to do. Come meet me soon. I’m already waggin’ my tail, just for you.
▪ Tori, 7-year-old female cat, domestic shorthair mix
Prrrrrr. Hello there. I’m Tori. I am energetic, happy and just bursting with confidence. I’m looking for a new house to explore and conquer. I got along with the young child in my previous home. I love getting noticed and being the center of attention. It’s not hard to get noticed when you’re as cute as I am. I’m enjoying my time here at KHS, but I think I’m ready to graduate to my forever home. Hopefully, it will be a home filled with toys, petting and lots of love.
▪ Elvira, 4-year-old female domestic shorthair mix
Psst. Over here. I’m Elvira. But don’t worry. I’m not a vampire like that other “Mistress of the Dark,” I’m as friendly as they come. That’s why they call me a “Sidekick” here at the Kansas Humane Society. I’m happiest being wherever you are, and I’d gladly lend a helping paw whenever you need assistance around the house. Just give me a little time to get to know you and then I’ll shower you with purrs, head-butts and plenty of lap time. Come meet me at the Kansas Humane Society today. Who knows, it could be the start of a “happily ever after” for both of us.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
Comments