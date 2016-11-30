Photos with Santa to benefit Spay-Neuter Kansas

Santa Paws will be at Spay-Neuter Kansas on Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10, posing for photos with pets and raising money for the clinic, which provides low-cost spaying and neutering for pets whose owners cannot afford the surgeries.
The photo sessions will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturdays at the clinic, 319 S. Hydraulic. Children and families can also have their photos taken with Santa; $10 buys a photo in a Christmas-themed card and the ability to download the photo.
All proceeds will go to help low-income households get affordable-to-free spaying and neutering for their dogs and cats.
Diane McCartney
