Adopt a pet (Nov. 26, 2016)

Fiesta, a 1 year old female American Pit Bull Terrier Mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hey there. Hi there. Ho there! I’m Fiesta, and I’m just as much fun as my name would imply. I like to be on the GO. Do you live an active life? We might just be the perfect fit. I love to go on a run every morning. I have tons of energy to burn. After our jog we can play fetch with a tennis ball, I would love that. After all of this activity during the day, I’m sure I will be ready for just relaxation in the evening, just like you. Let’s meet today.
Also available:
▪ TJ, 9-year-old male terrier mix
I used to be the baby in the family. I know that is hard to believe, but things change and life gets busy. I am all right with that and having a chance at new happiness. I am house-trained and have lived with children. I have a sunny and laughable disposition. I had a wonderful time going with two volunteers from Project Companionship to an assisted living home. I really enjoyed the petting and the loving that I received. I was told that I rode in the car well, and then we stopped for some ice cream. OMG. That was so good. I really want to find my furever home. Is it you?
▪ Apollo, 11-month-old male American pit bull terrier mix
Hey, I’m Apollo and I’m a cool dog who loves to stay active and busy. Plus, I’m already house-trained. I’ve lived with dogs before, but if you’re looking for a friend for your dog, be sure to bring them by the shelter when you visit me. That way, we can see if we get along. You’re going to love me. I just know it. I can’t wait to meet you. I promise fun, smiles and never-ending good times. Yep, I’m a happy, friendly guy with a goofball personality. I am willing to learn and eager to please. Most of all, I will love you forever, with body wiggles and sloppy kisses just for you every day. So come on and head my way, visit me at KHS, and adopt me today.
▪ Barbossa, 6-year-old male cat, domestic medium-hair mix
Why hello there. I’m Barbossa, like Captain Barbossa. Just like my namesake, I like to run the show. That’s why they call me the “Leader of the Band” around here at KHS. Only problem is I don’t have a household of my own to run. Maybe I could come live with you? I think that’d be just perfect. We could be best friends and I could show you all of my cool tricks. I’ve been told I’m highly entertaining, you see. I don’t want to give too much away, but it will most likely involve running around and chasing things. You can join in the fun. Just come adopt me. Our adventure could begin as soon as you come to the shelter.
▪ Phoenix, 5-month-old male cat, domestic shorthair mix
Hi. Do you want to play? I do. I love to romp around with some toys, and play with my friends — human and feline. I am on the prowl for some new friends. Are you interested in being friends? Oh boy, that would be swell. We could do all kinds of fun things together. I have my whole life ahead of me. Will you teach me how to be a good kitten, and a great cat? Let’s start this adventure today.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
