Bunnies, bunny lovers invited to ‘Hop In’

Bunny TNT invites bunny owners and bunny lovers to a meeting and “Hop In” on Sunday.
The meeting will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside.
All bunnies participating in the “Hop In” social must be spayed or neutered.
Club members will share favorite toys their bunnies enjoy. You can get your bunny’s toenails cut. Best of all, you can meet other people with bunnies.
The club also has bunnies for adoption.
For more information, call Joyce Gedraitis at 316-683-1122 or e-mail grandmabunnyep@yahoo.com.
Diane McCartney
