Adopt a pet (Nov. 19, 2016)

Ace, a 3-year-old male border collie mix, is available for adoption from Kansas Humane Society.
Hey there. The name is Ace, just like Ace Ventura. And believe me I’ve got just as much energy as the detective in the movie. In fact they call me the “life of the party” here at the Kansas Humane Society. That’s actually how I wound up here, I’m afraid; I was trying to find the party and got lost on the streets of Wichita. Luckily someone found me and brought me here so I could look for a new family to love me. If you give me a chance, I promise to fill your house with love and laughter. What can I say, I like to keep people entertained. So come on. Let’s be party animals together. Come adopt me at the Kansas Humane Society.
Also available:
▪ Josie Maye, 4-year-old female Chihuahua mix
Hello. I’m a laid-back kind of dog. I wouldn’t mind going on a walk every now and then, but I am really content with just hanging around the house. What’s your favorite movie? We could watch it together. I enjoy the little things in life; they really please me. Treats are nice. Two meals a day, sure I like that too. And guess what? I went to a nursing home for Project Companionship. I liked all of the attention, petting and loving. I cuddled and was then off to the next lap. Ha ha. I got along well with the other dog that went with us. I rode well in the car. I am a beautiful and loving lady. I would love a forever home with you. That way, we can cuddle forever.
▪ Fiesta, 1-year-old female American pit bull terrier mix
Hey there. Hi there. Ho there. I’m Fiesta, and I’m just as much fun as my name would imply. I like to be on the GO. Do you live an active life? We might just be the perfect fit. I love to go on a run every morning. I have tons of energy to burn. After our jog we can play fetch with a tennis ball, I would love that. After all of this activity during the day, I’m sure I will be ready for just relaxation in the evening, just like you. Let’s meet today.
▪ Barbossa, 6-year-old male cat, domestic medium-hair mix
Why hello there. I’m Barbossa, like Captain Barbossa. Just like my namesake, I like to run the show. That’s why they call me the “Leader of the Band” around here at KHS. Only problem is I don’t have a household of my own to run. Maybe I could come live with you? I think that’d be just perfect. We could be best friends and I could show you all of my cool tricks. I’ve been told I’m highly entertaining, you see. I don’t want to give too much away, but it will most likely involve running around and chasing things. You can join in the fun. Just come adopt me. Our adventure could begin as soon as you come to the shelter.
▪ Obi-Wan Kenobi, 6-month-old male domestic shorthair mix
Do you want to play? I do. I love to romp around with some toys and play with my friends, human and feline. I am on the prowl for some new friends. Are you interested in being friends? Oh boy, that would be swell. We could do all kinds of fun things together. I have my whole life ahead of me. Will you teach me how to be a good kitten, and a great cat? Let’s start this adventure today.
If you’re interested in adopting from Kansas Humane Society, visit at 3313 N. Hillside, call 316-524-9196 or go to www.kshumane.org.
